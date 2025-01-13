Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.18) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($48.59) to GBX 4,150 ($50.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($41.20).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,320 ($40.53) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,423.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,361.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,896 ($35.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,732 ($45.56). The firm has a market cap of £11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,289.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

