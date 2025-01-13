Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,375 ($41.20).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.18) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($48.59) to GBX 4,150 ($50.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,322.95 ($40.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,423.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,361.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,896 ($35.36) and a one year high of GBX 3,732 ($45.56).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

