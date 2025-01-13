Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$171.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total transaction of C$865,844.99. Also, Director David Lund Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. Insiders have bought a total of 6,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,958 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$144.15 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.72 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

