Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$901,607.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.45, for a total transaction of C$901,607.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$47.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$40.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

