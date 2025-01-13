Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $375,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

