Capital Southwest Co. (CSWCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.5 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

