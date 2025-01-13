CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $1,052,519.30 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,052,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,811.72. This trade represents a 52.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00.

Shares of KMX opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 740.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 87.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

