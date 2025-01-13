Carnival plc Announces Departure of Director Sara Mathew

Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc, collectively known as the “Company,” have disclosed in an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Sara Mathew has opted not to stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meetings of Shareholders. This decision was communicated by Sara Mathew on January 9, 2025, citing her intention to focus on other business ventures.

As a result of this announcement, Sara Mathew will step down from her position on the Boards of Directors of the Company following the 2025 Annual Meetings of Shareholders, which are anticipated to occur in April 2025. The filing did not provide specific details regarding Mathew’s successor or any immediate impact this change may have on the Company’s operations.

Sara Mathew’s departure marks a transition in leadership within Carnival plc. The Company will undergo a notable change in its board composition as it navigates the upcoming annual shareholder meetings. While this development signals a shift in governance, Carnival plc is poised to manage the transition effectively as it continues its operations within the cruise industry.

The Company, known for its global presence and destination experiences, is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and Southampton, United Kingdom. Carnival plc trades its Common Stock and Ordinary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, it has 1.000% Senior Notes due 2029 listed on the New York Stock Exchange LLC.

The financial markets will be closely monitoring Carnival plc’s future announcements regarding board appointments and any subsequent changes resulting from Sara Mathew’s departure. Investors and stakeholders will be observing the Company’s strategic decisions and leadership adjustments as Carnival plc moves forward into the upcoming shareholder meetings and beyond.

The company’s share prices may reflect market sentiment in light of this news. However, Carnival plc’s historically resilient operations and strategic planning are expected to guide it through this period of leadership transition. Shareholders and industry analysts will likely await further updates from the Company as it progresses through this governance shift.

