Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 5,488,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 2,272,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.76. The stock has a market cap of £18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

