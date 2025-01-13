Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 5,488,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,272,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.76. The stock has a market cap of £18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business
