Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 110.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 111.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $7,812,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,362.94. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,270,755.95. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $522.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.