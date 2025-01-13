Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,076,000 after buying an additional 1,218,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.