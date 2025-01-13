Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.