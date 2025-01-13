Comparing United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.85% -76.13% 9.11% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Parks & Resorts and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 3 6 0 2.50 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Clover Leaf Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.76 $234.20 million $3.99 13.85 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Clover Leaf Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Clover Leaf Capital

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.