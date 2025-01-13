Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,875.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CSU stock opened at C$4,275.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4,515.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$4,341.49. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$3,439.45 and a 52 week high of C$4,879.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $1.353 dividend. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

