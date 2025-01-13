Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Soquelitinib for Atopic DermatitisOn January 13, 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, released encouraging inter

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Corvus Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles