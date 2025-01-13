CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $91.74 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

