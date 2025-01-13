CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE opened at $40.17 on Monday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 117.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

