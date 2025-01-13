Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $98,640.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,621.72. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $369,672.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $366,168.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $370,880.16.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $378,943.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $246,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after buying an additional 395,709 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after purchasing an additional 339,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

