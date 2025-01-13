Czech National Bank Acquires 23,251 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 116,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,514,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,674,000 after acquiring an additional 425,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

