Czech National Bank Acquires 2,829 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 70.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,024.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,157.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,064.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $924.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

