Czech National Bank Acquires 31,640 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 56,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $142.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $342.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

