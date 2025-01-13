Czech National Bank Acquires 3,613 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in S&P Global by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.62.

SPGI stock opened at $483.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

