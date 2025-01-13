Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.3% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $244,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 112.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,048,000 after acquiring an additional 185,335 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $394.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.84. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

