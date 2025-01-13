Czech National Bank Buys 22,867 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.5% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 412.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 207,340 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 138.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $154.36 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.04.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

