Czech National Bank Buys 34,212 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $33,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,605. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $67.26 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

