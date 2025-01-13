Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $505.52 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $425.48 and a 1 year high of $537.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.31.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $564.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $580.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.13.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

