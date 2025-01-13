Czech National Bank Has $234.77 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $234,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AVGO opened at $224.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 194.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.45 and a twelve month high of $251.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
