Czech National Bank Has $234.77 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $234,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of AVGO opened at $224.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 194.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.45 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

