Czech National Bank Has $37.01 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.03 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

