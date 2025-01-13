Czech National Bank Has $38.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,991,772,000 after purchasing an additional 161,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,602,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,684,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.31.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $560.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.91. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.07 and a 12 month high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

