Czech National Bank Has $42.44 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,445 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.85.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $405.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.32 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

