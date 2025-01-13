Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $155.46 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.