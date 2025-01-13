Czech National Bank Purchases 4,970 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,149 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 26.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $547.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.17 and a fifty-two week high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.