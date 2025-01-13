Czech National Bank Purchases 56,320 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 307.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 152,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,629,000 after acquiring an additional 732,313 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,177.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 74,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DZ Bank lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $93.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $747.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

