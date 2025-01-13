Czech National Bank Purchases 95,089 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Czech National Bank increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,089 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $21.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

