Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,972.75.

Booking Trading Down 2.7 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,739.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,060.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,352.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

