Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $88,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $936.94 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $667.64 and a twelve month high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $947.92 and its 200 day moving average is $899.20.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

