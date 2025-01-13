Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total transaction of $814,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,414.48. This trade represents a 66.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,936 shares of company stock worth $188,324,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $623.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

