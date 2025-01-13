Devon Energy’s (DVN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

DVN stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

