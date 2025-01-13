Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,535 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

QQQE stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

