Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 21,586,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 11,241,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.24.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

