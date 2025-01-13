Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Nintendo by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Nintendo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of NTDOY opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.45. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

About Nintendo

(Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.