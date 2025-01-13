Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,387 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $141,379.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,262.58. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,932 shares of company stock worth $20,635,430 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

