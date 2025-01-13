Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,221 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 2.8 %

HDB opened at $58.67 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

