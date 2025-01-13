Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $8,798,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.8 %

UNIT stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.