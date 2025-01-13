Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,427 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 390,413 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 260,283 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 880,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 243,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after acquiring an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

