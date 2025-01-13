Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 682.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 314.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,600 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 474,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 240,380 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

