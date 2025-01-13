Diversified Trust Co Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Repay were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

