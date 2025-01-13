Diversified Trust Co Has $205,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,244,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,104,000 after purchasing an additional 193,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,970,000 after acquiring an additional 348,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.98.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

