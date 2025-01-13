Diversified Trust Co Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $488.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.15 and a 1-year high of $559.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.88.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

